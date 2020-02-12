Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 4,261 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $12,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anna Manning sold 3,835 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $626,293.85. Also, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,801.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,171 shares of company stock worth $1,179,676 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

RGA stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.36. 72,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,660. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.93. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $139.83 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

