Happycoin (HPC) Price Hits $0.0117

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Happycoin has a market cap of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Happycoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.06 or 0.01291747 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004423 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000980 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

Happycoin (CRYPTO:HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Happycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Happycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.