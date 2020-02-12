Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the January 15th total of 249,100 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Natalie Sacks sold 18,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $261,733.68. Also, CFO Georgia Erbez purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $94,403.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,344.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,085 shares of company stock valued at $7,683,934.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 24,064 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 201,237 shares in the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HARP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.29. 101,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,148. The company has a market capitalization of $401.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $21.47.

HARP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.