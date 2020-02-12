Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Downgraded by TheStreet

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.
NASDAQ HBIO opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $107.35 million, a PE ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.51.
Harvard Bioscience Company Profile
Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.
Read More: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.