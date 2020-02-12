Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Downgraded by TheStreet

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $107.35 million, a PE ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 524,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,573,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 200,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 982.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 645,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 585,701 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.