Head-To-Head Analysis: Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) vs. Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE)

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Genetic Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A -$27.81 million ($3.68) -0.59 Genetic Technologies $20,000.00 813.09 -$4.60 million N/A N/A

Genetic Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Genocea Biosciences.

Risk & Volatility

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetic Technologies has a beta of 3.87, suggesting that its stock price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Genocea Biosciences and Genetic Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genocea Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 656.17%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.1% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A -181.40% -74.20% Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Genetic Technologies beats Genocea Biosciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses. Its lead immuno-oncology program is GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in preclinical stage, designed to direct a patient's immune system to attack tumor. The company is also seeking partners to develop cancer vaccines targeting tumor-associated antigens and a vaccine targeting cancers caused by Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. The company has a research and service agreement with The University of Melbourne for the development and enhancement of the BREVAGenplus breast cancer risk assessment test, as well as a strategic alliance with Blockchain Global Limited. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.