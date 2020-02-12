Head to Head Analysis: Stryker (NYSE:SYK) versus Nephros (NYSE:NEPH)

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) and Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Stryker alerts:

73.3% of Stryker shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Stryker shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Nephros shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Stryker and Nephros, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker 0 6 15 0 2.71 Nephros 0 1 2 0 2.67

Stryker currently has a consensus price target of $228.11, suggesting a potential upside of 4.57%. Nephros has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.91%. Given Nephros’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nephros is more favorable than Stryker.

Profitability

This table compares Stryker and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker 13.99% 25.75% 11.51% Nephros -49.93% -56.37% -35.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stryker and Nephros’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker $14.88 billion 5.49 $2.08 billion $8.26 26.41 Nephros $5.69 million 13.03 -$3.40 million ($0.54) -17.04

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than Nephros. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stryker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Stryker has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stryker beats Nephros on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment provides neurotechnology products that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. It also provides spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 80 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in hemodialysis treatment; and water filters to food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets under the AETHER brand name. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.