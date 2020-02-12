Head-To-Head Contrast: Pinterest (PINS) & Its Peers

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Pinterest to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pinterest and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest -119.13% -120.14% -70.23% Pinterest Competitors -5.24% -10.31% -4.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinterest and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $1.14 billion -$1.36 billion -7.39 Pinterest Competitors $8.68 billion $1.77 billion 12.96

Pinterest’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pinterest. Pinterest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pinterest and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 13 12 0 2.48 Pinterest Competitors 935 3127 6313 312 2.56

Pinterest presently has a consensus target price of $28.96, indicating a potential upside of 20.95%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 65.93%. Given Pinterest’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pinterest has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Pinterest peers beat Pinterest on 12 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. The company's platform show visual recommendations called Pins, based on user personal taste and interests. It also provides Product Pins that make items shoppable with up-to-date pricing; Recipe Pins to cook a meal by bringing the relevant information; Shop the Look, which enables pinners to shop for the individual products they see within fashion and home decor Pins; and Video Pins, which are short videos with topics, such as how-to content about cooking and beauty. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in November 2010. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

