Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.77-1.83 for the period. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.77-1.83 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PEAK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.74. 297,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,274. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $37.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

