HeartBout Achieves Market Cap of $131,945.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. HeartBout has a total market cap of $131,945.00 and approximately $6,821.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HeartBout has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One HeartBout token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.66 or 0.03541822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00258056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00038322 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00145453 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002965 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout’s launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.