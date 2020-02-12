Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $198.59

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $198.59 and last traded at $194.21, with a volume of 57333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $197.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HELE. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2,101.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at about $703,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

