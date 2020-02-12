Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst PLC (LON:HSL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7

Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst PLC (LON:HSL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
HSL opened at GBX 1,083.80 ($14.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $811.11 million and a P/E ratio of -16.25. Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst has a 12 month low of GBX 8.64 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,102 ($14.50). The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,059.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 928.66.
Henderson Smaller Companies Inv Trst Company Profile
