HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HENKEL AG & CO/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HENKY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 103,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,770. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.72. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 10.97%. On average, analysts expect that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

HENKEL AG & CO/S Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

