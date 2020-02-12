Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hess by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 467.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $53.58 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 39,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,303,277.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,423.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $292,437.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 342,404 shares of company stock worth $20,407,635. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.