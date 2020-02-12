Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Hess were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hess by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hess by 625.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hess by 95.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 39,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,303,277.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $292,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 342,404 shares of company stock worth $20,407,635. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $53.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.13.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.