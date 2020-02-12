hhgregg (OTCMKTS:HGGGQ) Trading Up 41.9%

hhgregg, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGGGQ)’s stock price was up 41.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

hhgregg, Inc operates as an appliance, consumer electronics, and furniture retailer. The company's appliances products include refrigerators, cooking ranges, dishwashers, freezers, washers and dryers, grills, air conditioners, and small home appliances; consumer electronics products comprise LED televisions, audio systems, cameras, and Blu-ray players; furniture, mattresses, and other home products; and computers, computer accessories, and tablets.

