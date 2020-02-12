Highfield Resources (ASX:HFR) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.69 ($0.49) and last traded at A$0.71 ($0.50), approximately 30,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 126,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.71 ($0.50).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $197.72 million and a PE ratio of -31.58.

About Highfield Resources (ASX:HFR)

Highfield Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of potash mineral properties in Spain. The company holds 100% interests in the Muga, Vipasca, Pintano, Izaga, and Sierra del Perdón potash projects, which are located in the Ebro potash producing basin in Northern Spain covering a project area of approximately 550 square kilometers.

