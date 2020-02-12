Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 36.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,194,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109,071 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 43,864 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at $374,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in ING Groep by 15.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 260,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 34,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. ING Groep NV has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

