Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 951.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.25. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $50.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNN. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

