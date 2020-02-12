Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New $974,000 Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $145.14 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $171.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 11.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $1,985,135.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,755.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total value of $11,134,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,866.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,030. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.