Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 1,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock opened at $90.85 on Wednesday. Avalara Inc has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $94.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.54 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.72.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $1,342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 9,904 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $741,314.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,293.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,109 shares of company stock worth $7,742,934. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

