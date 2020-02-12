Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 28,013 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,013 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 422,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 400,087 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 313,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,776,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 125,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

