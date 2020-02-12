Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,825 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,380. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14. Hilton Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 972.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

