HOLD (HOLD) Price Up 115.4% Over Last 7 Days

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 82.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. HOLD has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $2,650.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded 115.4% higher against the dollar. One HOLD token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.93 or 0.03511081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00260363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039004 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00144371 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002944 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD was first traded on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . The official website for HOLD is hold.co

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

