Holderness Investments Co. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,013 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,678,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,520,000 after acquiring an additional 112,107 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.88 and a 1 year high of $146.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

