Holistic Financial Partners Acquires 57 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,624 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $646,444,000 after acquiring an additional 31,862 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,440,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,199,000 after acquiring an additional 35,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.11. The stock had a trading volume of 494,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,314. The firm has a market cap of $160.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.44.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

