Holistic Financial Partners Buys 654 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 2.1% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,899,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 68,798 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 787,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,856 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,417. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.