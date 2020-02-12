Holistic Financial Partners Buys 962 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.50. 1,462,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,540,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.58. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $59.84. The company has a market cap of $256.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

