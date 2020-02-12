Holistic Financial Partners Takes $240,000 Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,533,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,678,000 after purchasing an additional 61,154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 189,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 127,354 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.77. 513,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.00 and its 200 day moving average is $87.67. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $68.96 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.79.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

