Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,533 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.4% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $42,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 19,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $241.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.02. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $240.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

