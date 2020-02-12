Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Sets New 12-Month High at $242.60

Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $242.60 and last traded at $242.60, with a volume of 74 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Get Home Depot alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 59,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 26,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.