Hornby (LON:HRN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.87

Hornby Plc (LON:HRN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.87 and traded as high as $37.40. Hornby shares last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 2,873 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74.

About Hornby (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and supply of toy and hobby products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and coaches, themes, tracks and track accessories, buildings, platforms and bridges, and power and control, as well as spares and accessories.

