H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HR.UN shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE HR.UN traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$21.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.12. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$23.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.69.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.