H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HR.UN shares. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of TSE HR.UN traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$21.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.12. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$23.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.69.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Analyst Recommendations for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit