HTMLCOIN (HTML) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,176.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 12th. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 33.2% higher against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $5,176.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge and C-Patex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.06 or 0.01291747 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00050283 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00212377 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009535 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002461 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00068448 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004843 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Fatbtc, Bleutrade, C-Patex, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.