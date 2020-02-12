HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24-1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.5-844.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.13 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.24-1.32 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of HubSpot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.45.

HUBS traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $184.17. 867,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,273. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.57 and its 200-day moving average is $167.63. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.52 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $137.30 and a twelve month high of $207.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $152,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $1,555,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,936,651.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,312,473. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

