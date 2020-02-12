HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $192.5-193.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.07 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.24-1.32 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.45.

HUBS traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,273. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. HubSpot has a one year low of $137.30 and a one year high of $207.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -139.52 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.63.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total transaction of $1,555,585.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,936,651.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,443 shares of company stock worth $4,312,473 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

