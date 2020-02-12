HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.15, approximately 1,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

BOSSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

