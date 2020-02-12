HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Shares Down 2.7%

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Shares of HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.15, approximately 1,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

BOSSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HUGO BOSS AG/S in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.32.

About HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for HUGO BOSS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUGO BOSS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit