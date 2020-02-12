Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives $25.93 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 240,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

