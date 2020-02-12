Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives $25.93 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.19. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 240,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Analyst Recommendations for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit