Huobi Token (HT) Price Hits $4.86 on Major Exchanges

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $388.37 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.86 or 0.00046705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Huobi, DDEX and Bibox. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 34.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $628.93 or 0.06048882 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00057666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00024802 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00120747 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009705 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,468,066 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, Huobi, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

