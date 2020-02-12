Hyman Charles D Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 4.0% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,081,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,103,000 after acquiring an additional 240,367 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,454 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,890,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,725,000 after acquiring an additional 25,437 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,271,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,622,000 after acquiring an additional 72,582 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,037,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,998,000 after acquiring an additional 173,747 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $151.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.64. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $399.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.