IBM (NYSE:IBM) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about IBM (NYSE:IBM) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. IBM earned a daily sentiment score of -1.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected IBM’s analysis:

Get IBM alerts:

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.60.

Shares of IBM traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.31. 4,437,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,885,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. IBM has a 1 year low of $126.85 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.41.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.59%.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.