IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Short Interest Update

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the January 15th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.86 and a quick ratio of 18.86. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,973,000. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,955,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 36.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

