Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Position in MRI Interventions Inc (OTCMKTS:MRIC)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRI Interventions Inc (OTCMKTS:MRIC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of MRI Interventions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MRI Interventions by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 27,496 shares during the period.

Get MRI Interventions alerts:

MRI Interventions stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. MRI Interventions Inc has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.28.

MRI Interventions (OTCMKTS:MRIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter.

MRI Interventions Profile

MRI Interventions, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for MRI Interventions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRI Interventions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.