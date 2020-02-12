Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $106.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.22%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.