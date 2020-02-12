II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

IIVI has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.17. II-VI has a 1-year low of $26.93 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that II-VI will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at $15,332,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 26,780.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,357,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in II-VI by 62.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,629 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at $46,943,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in II-VI by 14.1% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,264,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,896,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in II-VI by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,047,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,273,000 after purchasing an additional 421,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

