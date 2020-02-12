Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Receives $24.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

IMAX has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Imax from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on Imax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Imax in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Imax to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of IMAX traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 30,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,715. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88. Imax has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Imax by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 258,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Imax by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Imax by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 670,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 76,401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Imax by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Imax by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,409 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

