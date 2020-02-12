IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) to report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.06). IMPINJ posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IMPINJ.

PI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMPINJ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

IMPINJ stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.27. The stock had a trading volume of 294,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,052. The stock has a market cap of $714.07 million, a PE ratio of -32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IMPINJ has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44.

In related news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $91,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IMPINJ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in IMPINJ in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in IMPINJ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in IMPINJ by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in IMPINJ by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

