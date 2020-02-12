Incent Hits Market Cap of $7.81 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Incent token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Liqui, Bittrex and Tidex. During the last seven days, Incent has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. Incent has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $52,216.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.93 or 0.03506639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00259487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00147563 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,434 tokens. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, Livecoin, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

