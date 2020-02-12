IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $198.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.53 and a 1 year high of $198.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.70 and a 200-day moving average of $174.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

