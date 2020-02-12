IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75,344 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $15,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.62. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

