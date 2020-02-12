IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,732,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781,917 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment comprises 1.3% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $37,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 26.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter.

CZR opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.25. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Thomas M. Benninger sold 9,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard D. Broome sold 118,668 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $1,545,057.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,273 shares of company stock worth $1,736,271 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

